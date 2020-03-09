Badhaai Do: It’s OFFICIAL! Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho Gets Its Sequel; To Star Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar

Badhaai Do: Resting the speculation, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to star in the sequel to the hit 2018 film Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be titled Badhaai Do and below are all the details you would want to know.

Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar is being helmed by Hunterrr director Harshavardhan Kulkarni. For the unversed, Badhaai Ho is a national award-winning 2018 film. Starring Ayushmann, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri the film based on the taboo around late pregnancy went on to win big.

Talking about the sequel, actress Bhumi Pednekar said, “Badhaai Ho is one of my most favourite films in recent times and it is really exciting to take this franchise forward. For me, the script is one of the best that I have ever come across and I immediately wanted to do this film. My character again is strong, independent and author-backed and it gives me a lot of scope to bring a very different and cool character to life.”

She added, “This time too the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable but in the most hilarious manner and the film has its heart rooted in family values. With each character I have portrayed I’ve tried to push the envelope and I look forward to doing that with this role too. I’m excited to share screen space with Raj for the first time. He is an artist I have always wanted to creatively collaborate with.”

In the film, Rajkummar Rao will be playing a cop surrounded by strong women. Talking about his character he said, “I have played cop before but never with this perspective. I look for layered characters and this is a perfect match. My character is surrounded by strong women at home and work and that adds immense depth to his personality. Harshavardhan and Bhumi are both dear friends of mine and extremely talented artists. Junglee Pictures’ Bareilly Ki Barfi was a fabulous experience for me. Badhaai Do is a reunion in many ways.”

Badhaai Do will go on floors in June 2020 and is aiming for a 2021 release.

