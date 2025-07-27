Aneet Padda is once again capturing hearts—this time with her soulful voice. Known for her expressive screen presence in Saiyaara, the actress is now earning praise for her hidden singing talent. A video shared by co-star Ishitaa Thakur has gone viral, showing Aneet casually singing the emotional title track of the film. Her sweet, soothing voice has left fans amazed, proving she’s more than just a gifted performer on screen.

The actress, already appreciated for her screen presence and expressive performances, is praised for her natural voice and calm energy.

Viral Clip Shows Aneet Singing from the Heart

The video, which seems to have been filmed casually on set, captures Aneet sitting beside her co-star and singing the film’s title track. Her voice feels raw and emotional, adding a personal touch to the song that fans are now hooked on.

Social media is filled with comments praising her effortless charm. One fan praised Padda and commented, “You are so cute. U r gonna be a huge star for sure. Another user jokingly referred to Aneet’s character Vaani’s Alzheimer’s condition in the film and wrote, “Ishitaa help Vani. She forgot again… Anyways both of you are amazing.” The third user prayed for Padda and wrote, “Now I wish u also get the opportunity to sing + act someday in any big project.”

With her singing, Aneet has managed to surprise everyone with this new side of her talent.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara released in theatres on July 18, 2025. The film follows the story of Vaani Batra (played by Aneet), a young journalist chasing her dreams, and Krish Kapoor (played by Ahaan Panday), an aspiring singer hoping to make it big. The story explores their journey as they fall in love, face hardships, and learn how to stay strong through life’s ups and downs.

From Web Series to Silver Screen: Aneet Padda’s Rising Journey

Before stepping into Saiyaara, Aneet Padda made a mark with her performance in the web series Big Girls Don’t Cry. She also appeared in the emotional drama Salaam Venky, showcasing her range as an actress. Now, with Saiyaara—produced under the Yash Raj Films banner—she continues her journey in cinema, and a behind-the-scenes singing clip has only added to the buzz around her.

