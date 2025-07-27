Saiyaara fans assemble! The sensational romantic drama’s beloved leading lady, Aneet Padda, is reportedly set to appear in a streaming project titled Nyaya after winning hearts with her performance in the Mohit Suri-directed film.

The project, directed by Nitya Mehra and her husband Karan Kapadia, is allegedly billed as a courtroom drama series. While it might be Aneet’s next big outing after Saiyaara, industry sources have revealed that the actress shot the series before she signed for the movie.

Aneet Padda On Track To Build Her Career As A Theatrical Star

Although Aneet’s next project will be released on streaming platforms, YRF is set to build her career as a theatrical heroine. “Aneet is a big screen heroine for YRF. Nyaya was shot before she signed Saiyaara and it has no bearing on her career trajectory as a theatrical heroine going forward,” a trade source shared.

“A girl who is delivering probably a 400 crore hit in theatres, is a true Gen Z star at the age of just 22, will be preserved for theatricals. There are huge plans to make her the face of a generation and that can be achieved only by consolidating her theatrical equity,” the source added.

More About Aneet Padda’s Filmography

Aneet Padda debuted with a brief role in Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky, where she played the love interest of Vishal Jethwa’s character. She then appeared on Nitya Mehra’s coming-of-age Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry, playing Roohi, a member of the friends group at the centre of the show.

The actress had her breakthrough with Saiyaara, where she played the lead role of Vaani Baatra, opposite Ahaan Panday. Vaani is an aspiring lyricist who falls in love with the rising Krish singer (played by Panday). However, things take a turn for the worse when she is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The movie is about how the couple battles the odds and finds their happy ending. Aneet Padda has been receiving considerable acclaim for her performance in the film.

