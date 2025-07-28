Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has reportedly sold two adjoining residential properties in Mumbai’s western suburb of Borivali East for a combined value of 7.10 crore. The transaction, which has sparked interest among fans and property enthusiasts alike, took place in a well-known residential project in the bustling suburb, known for its growing real estate appeal.

Akshay Kumar’s Real Estate Deal

According to The Economic Times, actor Akshay Kumar recently sold two properties in a premium development by Oberoi Realty, spread across 35 acres and ready for immediate occupancy. The first property, with a carpet area of 1,101 sq. ft, was sold for 5.75 crore. The deal included two car parking spaces and attracted a stamp duty of 34.50 lakh. The actor had originally purchased the unit in 2017 for 3.02 crore.

The second property, measuring 252 sq. ft of carpet area, fetched 1.35 crore. According to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.com via the official website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), a stamp duty of 6.75 lakh was paid on this transaction. This unit was also acquired in 2017 at a price of 67.90 lakh.

Hindustan Times, citing SquareYards.com, reported that the property Akshay Kumar purchased in 2017 for 3.02 crore has appreciated by around 90%. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the sale from either Akshay Kumar or the buyers.

The apartments are part of a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK + Studio, and Duplex configurations. Both units are said to be located in a high-rise tower featuring modern amenities such as a gymnasium, swimming pool, and landscaped gardens. As per the documents, Akshay Kumar sold both apartments to Pravin Shetty and Sabita Shetty.

Borivali East, once considered a quieter suburb of Mumbai, has witnessed a notable surge in residential demand. This increase is largely due to improved connectivity through the Mumbai Metro and convenient access to the Western Express Highway. The area is also located near the popular Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), adding to its appeal for homebuyers.

Akshay Kumar’s Previous Real Estate Deals

The 57-year-old actor has a substantial portfolio of real estate investments, and his recent deals in Borivali East only add to the list. In March, he sold an apartment in Borivali East for 4.35 crore—a property he had purchased in 2017 for 2.37 crore—earning him a solid 84% profit. Then, in April, Akshay sold a commercial property—an office space in Mumbai’s Lower Parel—for 8 crore. According to property records accessed by Square Yards, he made a 65% return on that investment as well.

As per Magicbricks, the actor has sold at least eight property units over the past seven months, with the total transaction value estimated at approximately 110 crore.

Despite offloading some of his high-end real estate, the actor still owns several premium properties in Mumbai, including a luxurious sea-facing duplex and a sprawling bungalow in Juhu.

