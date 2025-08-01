Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer Son Of Sardaar 2 has arrived in cinemas today. Its advance booking started on a good note, but there was limited growth in the final 24 hours. Unfortunately, the action comedy film failed to find a spot amongst the top 5 pre-sales of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)

As per Filmy News Network, Son Of Sardaar 2 has registered final advance booking sales of 2.77 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It has sold a total of 1.59 lakh tickets across the nation. New Delhi remained the best-performing circuit, followed by Mumbai and Hyderabad, among others.

At the national chains, Ajay Devgn starrer sold tickets worth 1.10 crores. Around 39K tickets have been sold at PVR INOX and Cinepolis combined.

Son Of Sardaar 2 beats Jaat

Despite making a promising start, Vijay Kumar Arora’s directorial showcased limited growth of only 37% in the last 24 hours. However, Son Of Sardaar 2 surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crore gross) and Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which registered advance booking sales of 2.59 crore gross.

It failed to beat Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (3.31 crore gross). Son Of Sardaar 2 also missed out on entry in the top 5 pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood. It had to beat Ajay Devgn’s own Raid 2 to steal the 5th spot.

Here are the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025 in Bollywood (gross collection):

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Saiyaara: 9.40 crores Housefull 5: 8.02 crores Raid 2: 6.52 crores

Son Of Sardaar 2 Day 1 will be less than 10 crores?

The pre-sales have failed to make a mark. Given the current scenario, Devgn’s latest release will miss out on a double-digit opening. The Son of Sardaar sequel has arrived in a head-on clash with Dhadak 2, which has opened to favorable reviews. On the other hand, there is Saiyaara, which is tough competition at the box office.

