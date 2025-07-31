Thanks to RRR, Jr NTR enjoys a huge fan following in North America. We’ve seen the craze previously with Devara. With his addition as the lead antagonist in War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan, one can only expect mayhem at the ticket windows. But will YRF’s spy film score the biggest Bollywood opening of 2025 in the USA/ Canada markets? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

War 2 USA Box Office Potential

The ticket windows are congested with multiple options, such as Kingdom and Saiyaara. War 2 will open to a big box office clash with Coolie. The advance sales of the Rajinikanth starrer have achieved all-new heights, minting $700K from premiere shows alone in North America.

On the other hand, the premiere pre-sales of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film will likely commence tomorrow. As per Venky Box Office, 1169 shows have been alloted across 436 locations in the US.

Will War 2 score the #1 opening of 2025 in Bollywood?

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava set new benchmarks not only in India but also overseas. The epic historical action film earned $441.5K (INR 3.82 crores) on its opening day in North America, marking the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2025. However, the record was later broken by Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which grossed $808K (INR 6.91 crores) on its day 1 in the USA/ Canada markets.

War 2 is sure to make it to the top 3, but it will need to earn over 6.91 crores to recreate history and steal the #1 spot from Sikandar.

Despite the mixed word of mouth, Jr NTR’s last release Devara clocked an earth-shattering opening of $3.77 million (INR 31.56 crores). When joined by Hrithik Roshan for the sequel of a big film like YRF’s War 2, one can only expect a record-breaking opening!

