Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is just a few days away from hitting the big screens, and the excitement is at its peak. While the film was already a hot property due to the blockbuster credentials involved, it has gotten more limelight due to a high-voltage clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2. Despite this clash, the film aims to register a solid score at the Indian box office on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Solid buzz on the ground

While Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajini’s collaboration is enough to draw big footfalls on the opening day, irrespective of word-of-mouth, the makers have succeeded in increasing the buzz by releasing good promotional assets. A couple of songs have already become popular, and now, if the trailer turns out to be good, it will impact the hype significantly.

Coolie might fail to beat 2.0’s day 1

Things are falling into the right place for Coolie so far, and it is set for a bumper opening at the Indian box office. However, despite all the hype, it might not be able to become Rajinikanth’s biggest opener. For those who don’t know, 2.0 holds the record of being Rajini’s top opener and it has been unbeaten since 2018.

2.0 had the benefit of being a sequel to a very popular film, Enthiran. Back in the day, there was a solid buzz around the film as it marked the reunion between Rajinikanth and Shankar. Also, it starred Akshay Kumar, who was enjoying a purple patch in his career in 2018. All these factors helped the magnum opus register a massive start of 60.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

Coolie’s box office opening to suffer due to War 2

In a solo release, Coolie had a strong chance of overtaking 2.0, but in a clash situation, things are looking difficult. Due to War 2, the film will suffer in the Hindi and Telugu markets. In a solo release, these two markets would have contributed significantly, but the collection will be hampered to an extent in a clash.

So, as of now, it seems that 2.0’s record opening will remain unbeaten at the Indian box office.

