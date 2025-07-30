After Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha has turned out to be another surprise success from the Hindi film industry. After a fair start, it picked up an impressive pace at the Indian box office and has already emerged as a plus affair. With increased shows nationwide, the film needs less than 1.5 crores to secure a clean hit verdict and join the list after Chhaava and Saiyaara. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Enjoys a positive reception

The Hindi animated mythological film is helmed by Ashwin Kumar. It released in theatres on 25 July and opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. It was praised for the engaging content and overall efforts by the makers. Even among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth is mostly favorable. This positivity has spread like wildfire on social media platforms, resulting in a surge of footfall.

Mahavatar Narasimha was released with limited screens/shows across the country but thanks to public demand, its showcasing has been increased significantly. As a result, even the collections have gotten much better. Currently, it is running in five different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and out of all, the Hindi version has contributed the major chunk of business.

Mahavatar Narasimha makes over 90% returns at the Indian box office

Inclusive of all languages, Mahavatar Narasimha has amassed 28.7 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 33.86 crore gross.

While the exact budget hasn’t been officially confirmed, it is learned that the animated film was made on a budget of around 15 crores. So, if we compare, the film has already made an ROI (return on investment) of 13.7 crores. Calculated further, it equals 91.33% returns.

Inches away from securing a hit verdict

Currently, Mahavatar Narasimha is a plus affair at the Indian box office, and to be a clean hit, it must make 100% returns. 100% returns will be comfortably achieved at a collection of 30 crores, so the film needs to earn only 1.3 crores more to become a clean hit. The feat will be achieved today (July 30), on day 6, thus becoming the third Hindi film to become a hit in 2025 after Chhaava and Saiyaara.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crores

India net collection – 28.7 crores

ROI – 13.7 crores

ROI% – 91.33%

Verdict – Plus

