Amrinder Gill and Simi Chahal starrer Chal Mera Putt 4 landed in a controversy over the inclusion of Pakistani actors. The Punjabi comedy drama faced a ban in India amid political tensions with the neighbouring country. However, it has released overseas on a fantastic note, leaving behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 in Australia. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Chal Mera Putt 4 Overseas Box Office Day 1

As per the official figures, Chal Mera Putt 4 has amassed $500K (4.35 crores) at the overseas box office on its opening day. It earned approximately GBP 66K (INR 76.5 lakh) in the United Kingdom, marking the biggest opening day for a Punjabi film. The other key circuits include Canada and Australia, among others.

Beats Sardaar Ji 3 in Australia?

While the exact figures are yet to be released, Chal Mera Putt 4 has reportedly surpassed the opening day figures of Sardaar Ji 3 in Australia. Diljit Dosanjh starrer had raked in around 2.53 crores on day 1, which means Amrinder Gill starrer has gone past that mark! It is only behind Mastaney, which is the biggest Punjabi opener at the Australian box office.

Janjot Singh’s directorial also marked the second-biggest opening in Canada, only behind Jatt and Juliet 3.

Chal Mera Putt 4 vs Sardaar Ji 3 Overseas Box Office Day 1

Talking about the overall opening in the overseas circuit, Diljit Dosanjh‘s Sardaar Ji 3 is way ahead of Amrinder Gill’s comedy drama. It had accumulated a whopping $2.10 million (18 crores) on its opening day, which is almost 4X higher than Chal Mera Putt 4.

More about Chal Mera Putt 4

The ensemble cast features Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, Suki Chott, Iftikhar Thakur, Nasir Chinyoti, and Akram Udas, among others. It was released in theatres overseas on August 1, 2025.

Director Janjot Singh hoped that the Punjabi comedy will soon release in India, but there’s CBFC has refused to grant certification.

