Punjabi horror comedy Sardaar Ji 3 created a lot of noise in India for the wrong reasons. Due to the presence of Hania Aamir amid the political tensions between India and Pakistan, Diljit Dosanjh starrer was banned in the domestic circuit. Despite that, it has emerged as the #1 Punjabi grosser in the history of the overseas box office. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Sardaar Ji 3 Overseas Box Office Collection

According to official figures, Sardaar Ji 3 has amassed a gross collection of INR 70.10 crore ($8.01 million) at the international box office. It has enjoyed a glorious run in key circuits like Canada and the US. In fact, Amar Hundal’s directorial is the highest-grossing Indian film in Pakistan.

Sardaar Ji 3 beats Jatt & Juliet 3

Last year, Diljit Dosanjh created history as his romantic comedy, Jatt & Juliet 3 emerged as the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film overseas. It concluded its lifetime at INR 55.40 crores ($6.33 million).

Without the support of the domestic collections, Sardaar Ji 3 has rewritten history as it has gone way past Jatt & Juliet 3.

Take a look at the top 3 Indian Punjabi grossers at the overseas box office:

Sardaar Ji 3: 70.10 crore ($8.01 million) Jatt & Juliet 3: 55.40 crores ($6.33 million) Carry On Jatta 3: 48.60 crore ($5.9 million)

As is visible, no other Punjabi film has managed to cross the 60 crore mark, let alone achieve the 70 crore milestone. That too, without the domestic release. Amar Hundal and his team have set new benchmarks!

More about Sardaar Ji threequel

The ensemble cast features Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, Sapna Pabbi, and Manav Vij. The Punjabi horror comedy was released in the overseas markets on 27 June 2025. There’s still uncertainty around its release in India.

It is produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu, and Diljit Dosanjh under White Hill Studios and Story Time Productions.

