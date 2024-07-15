The romantic comedy Jatt & Juliet 3 is proving to be a box office powerhouse as it enters its third weekend. While the initial euphoria of its release has subsided, the film has demonstrated remarkable staying power, defying the usual steep decline often seen in a film’s third week. Starring the beloved duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, the film’s collections have proved that the magic of the franchise is far from waning. Keep reading to know more!

Jatt & Juliet 3‘s third weekend opened with 0.43 crore on 3rd Friday, and 1.13 crore on Saturday, signalling a steady hold on the audience’s attention. With an overall Punjabi occupancy of 32.65% on Sunday, the film added around 1.50 crore to its kitty, bringing its third weekend total to 3.06 crore.

This brings its total India net collection to a substantial 34.86 crore. Coupled with its exceptional overseas performance of 51 crore, the film has amassed a worldwide gross of a staggering 92.13 crore after adding a gross India total of 41.13 crore.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Punjabi Films (India Collections):

Carry on Jatta 3: 42.50 crore Jatt & Juliet 3: 41.13 crore Carry on Jatta 2: 40 crore Shadaa: 34.44 crore Mastaney: 28.00 crore Honsla Rakh: 26.66 crore Sardaar Ji: 25.43 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 24.56 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 19.84 crore Qismat: 19.25 crore

The film’s journey towards dethroning Carry On Jatta 3 on the domestic front as the highest-grossing Punjabi film is gaining momentum with each passing day.

On the global front, a 10 crore gap still separates the two; the consistent performance of Jatt & Juliet 3 suggests that the record will only be broken in time.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Punjabi Films of All Time (Worldwide)

Carry On Jatta 3: 102.69 crore Jatt & Juliet 3: 92.13 crore Mastaney: 86.26 crore Carry On Jatta 2: 59.63 crore Saunkan Saunkne: 57.60 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 57.15 crore Honsla Rakh: 54.62 crore Shadaa: 53.10 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 45.00 crore Sardaarji: 38.50 crore

It’s important to note that the Punjabi film industry has been witnessing a surge in box office numbers in recent years, and this list is likely to see changes as new films continue to release.

Beyond the numbers, the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer has managed to capture the hearts of audiences, creating a cultural impact that extends far beyond the box office. The film’s success is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Jatt & Juliet franchise, the undeniable chemistry of its lead actors, and the masterful storytelling that has resonated with viewers across generations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

