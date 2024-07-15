Will Smith’s star power shines bright at the box office, giving his film all the push it needs to keep moving forward despite heavy competition at the cinemas. It has crossed a significant number at the worldwide box office by earning winning numbers overseas. Scroll below for the deets.

This movie gave hope to the exhibitors with its splendid debut weekend when everyone was upset about the gloomy box office results. It faces some of the biggest movies at the theatres—Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4. Even A Quiet Place: Day One is also doing well in horror. However, Smith’s movie is doing decently to earn solid numbers and take the movie to a definite position regarding the worldwide run.

According to a report by Luiz Fernando, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s buddy cop action drama Bad Boys: Ride or Die collected an incredible $5.5 million overseas on its 7th weekend. It faced only a drop of 34.5% for a $193.1 million international cume over 60 markets. Back home in the United States, the movie is also enjoying a lovely time as the audience seems to be engrossed in the action comedy as it has reached the $184.9 million cume in North America.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die kicked off the summer box office in the true sense, proving everyone wrong. It also enjoyed the Fourth of July holiday—not as much as Inside Out 2 and others, but it was favorable. Bad Boys 4 has reached a global cume of $378 million.

It is eyeing a $390 million—$410 million global run. The film was released in the theatres on June 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

