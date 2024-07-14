Bad Boys: Ride or Die, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in their popular buddy cop characters, is hanging in there despite the box office monster Inside Out 2 and several other new releases. It has reached an important milestone at the North American box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The industry had low expectations for this fourth installment, but it crushed them all and collected an amazing number on its debut weekend. The movie is the sequel to 2020’s Bad Boys 3. It was directed by the dynamic duo Adil and Bilall. It reportedly had an estimated budget of $100 million.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals the latest box office report of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in the United States. It earned a strong $1.2 million on Friday, and it is the 4th biggest 6th Friday of 2024 only under Dune 2’s $2 million, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Kung Fu Panda 4’s $1.4 million. It faces big movies like Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and more. Soon, Deadpool & Wolverine will land in theatres, impacting all the other movies.

According to the report, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die dropped just 43.7% from last Friday despite losing another 444 theatres recently. It has reached a $181.7 million cume in the United States. The movie is eyeing $4 million-$5 million on its sixth 3-day weekend in North America. It has also been doing a really good job in the international markets. It is going on par with the domestic collections. Bad Boys 4 has earned $183.67 million overseas. At the worldwide box office, it has collected $365.38 million so far.

The movie was released in the theatres on June 7 and has been in the theatres for five weeks. Besides Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens returned for Bad Boys 4. It also features Tasha Smith, DJ Khaled, Alexander Ludwig, and others in supporting roles.

