Deadpool & Wolverine is the most anticipated film of the year and has the potential to become one of the highest-grossing films, too. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teamed up for this MCU flick, which is something the fans had been waiting for years. There are still a few days left before the Shawn Levy directorial hits the theatres, but a few lucky fans got to see the first 35 minutes of the Marvel movie and have shared their reactions on social media.

The film is like a bridge between the Fox Universe and the MCU, as the X-Men characters would enter via this movie. The trailer garnered millions of views and likes and a positive reception from the fans. It is expected to cross the billion-dollar mark at the box office.

According to IGN’s report, the first 35 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine feature Ryan Reynolds’ character, Wade Wilson, interacting with the TVA and Mr Paradox, the end of Fox Universe, and his search for Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman. There is also an Avengers connection, but we are keeping it entirely spoiler-free. A few fans were lucky enough to watch it, and they posted their reactions on social media platform X.

Check out the reactions below-

Movie editor Ian Sandwell wrote, “I have seen (35 minutes of) Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s a promising start with an excellent opening gag, and if you’re still worried Deadpool has been tamed, the bloody and outrageous first set piece will resolve any worries.”

I have seen (35 minutes of) Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s a promising start with an excellent opening gag, and if you’re still worried Deadpool has been tamed, the bloody and outrageous first set piece will resolve any worries. pic.twitter.com/YajVZwZg6Q — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) July 11, 2024

DC WORLD Heading to San Diego Comic Con stated, “I have seen the first 35 minutes of Deadpool and wolverine and oh my God, this has an incredible opening, amazing story, so far and epic scenes… Can’t wait to see the rest in a few weeks. This is gonna be insane.”

I have seen the first 35 minutes of Deadpool and wolverine and oh my God, this has an incredible opening, amazing story, so far and epic scenes… Can’t wait to see the rest in a few weeks. This is gonna be insane #DeadpoolAndWolverine @MarvelUK @Disney_UK @deadpoolmovie pic.twitter.com/Ox34rnkky6 — DC WORLD Heading to San Diego Comic Con (@_DCWorld) July 11, 2024

Joe said, “No joke, I’m struggling to find any negatives. Despite the Fox merger, this feels like a straight up continuation from Deadpool 2 story and tone wise. Nothing has been toned back, all the comedy hit, and the action was beautiful. Saw lots of you had a problem with the colour grading in trailers, but on screen it’s so much better and the suits are absolutely gorgeous.”

I WATCHED THE FIRST 35 MINUTES OF DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE! (No spoilers) No joke, I’m struggling to find any negatives. Despite the Fox merger, this feels like a straight up continuation from Deadpool 2 story and tone wise. Nothing has been toned back, all the comedy hit, and the… pic.twitter.com/hdP58yh7sR — Joe (@hzjoe03) July 11, 2024

IGN wrote, “I left the screening with a big smile on my face and the need to watch the entire movie. It gave me genuine hope for the MCU for the first time in a long time.”

Games Radar+’s Emily Murray wrote, “They understood the assignment and are more than delivering – was laughing right from the opening gag. It’s dumb. It’s fun. Can’t wait to see the rest – let’s fucking go.”

They showed us the first 37 minutes of #DeadpoolAndWolverine and it’s an absolute blast! They understood the assignment and are more than delivering – was laughing right from the opening gag. It’s dumb. It’s fun. Can’t wait to see the rest – let’s fucking go 🤘 pic.twitter.com/YOortt73oh — Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) July 11, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Emma Corrin, will be released in theatres on July 26.

