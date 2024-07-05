The entire country is still celebrating the winning of the T20 World Cup. In fact, the men in blue created the most spectacular view for the Indians when they paraded Mumbai with the World Cup Trophy. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and their boys definitely earned a whole lot of people adding to their fan lists. However, you’ll be surprised to know that this list includes Hugh Jackman!

For those who do not know, the actor who plays Wolverine is a huge cricket fan and followed the World Cup as well. Recently, in an interview, he was asked to pick up his favorite cricketer from the winning team, and he did not hesitate a bit.

In a fun conversation with Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Dhruv & Shyam who go by the Instagram handle Funcho, asked about the Marvel actor’s favorite cricketer from the Team India.

Replying to their query, Hugh Jackman in an instant revealed, “Right now, its Rohit.” He further said, “Oh, Come On, you took the cup home, and I’m glad.” The Marvel actor even gave a reason for his choice and said, “Honestly, he was a beast.” Even Ryan Reynolds agreed with Hugh Jackman’s choice and said, “This is amazing!”

Fans were thrilled to hear Deadpool and Wolverine talking about the Hitman and dropped great comments on the video. A user wrote, “Beast recognizing Beast.” Another comment read, “Rohit wala emotion is universal.” One more user wrote, “Logan has said it, that’s all.” One more user wrote, “He is not a beast. He is the beast hunter (hunt start, Cummins, and another beast.”

For the unversed, India won the T20 World Cup after destroying South Africa in the finals under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. On the other end, Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in India on July 26, 2024.

