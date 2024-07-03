We are officially in the month of Deadpool & Wolverine! The MCU superhero movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular role. It has been a long time since we saw the duo together on screen. Moreover, it has been six years since Ryan played Wade Wilson aka Deadpool. So, fans are super excited about this movie.

Ever since Disney and Fox merged, many wondered what the fate of Deadpool would be. Ryan Reynolds himself wondered about his superhero franchise. Well, things have fallen into place, and we will soon get to see him in action with Deadpool and Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy. But did you know that because this script was finalised, the Red Notice actor had some other ideas to take the franchise forward? However, those ideas were rejected.

Ryan Reynolds On Rejected Ideas For Deadpool 3

In an interview, the IF star shared that he didn’t know if he would ever get to play Deadpool again. The actor wouldn’t have said something like this publicly, but he didn’t know how his character would fit into the MCU’s world.

Further, Ryan Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly about the ideas he had for the third instalment. One of this ideas was a “Rashomon story that had these three different points of view”. The actor added, “Literally, it was a $5 or $6 million budget with no special effects. It was just a talkie-talkie road trip with me and [Karan Soni’s character] Dopinder and some of the things we collected and saw along the way. It wasn’t meant to be an event movie. If we’re on our way to Point C, it was meant to just get us to Point B. That was the weirdest one. I liked it. I thought it was kind of fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Well, that sounds like a fun idea!

However, Ryan’s ideas were rejected, and Marvel decided to bring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to the threequel. We can’t wait to see what mess Wade Wilson created that led him to the TVA. Deadpool & Wolverine will hit the theatres on July 26, 2024.

