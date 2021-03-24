The Crown Star Emma Corrin has donated the designer gown she wore for her first Golden Globes win to a charity raffle.

Advertisement

The actress claimed the top honour for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the hit royal drama series, accepting the award from home last month (Feb21).

Advertisement

Even though the ceremony was a largely virtual affair, Emma Corrin decided to don a custom black and white Miu Miu gown with an oversized frill collar and puff sleeves for the occasion, and now she is offering up the dress to raise money for the rape and sexual abuse support charity, The Survivors Trust.

“It’s a very strange thing, that so much work is put into creating a custom outfit for one evening, albeit an amazing occasion,” Emma Corrin told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I wanted the outfit to keep on giving and with the raffle it means that it wasn’t just made for one evening – it will make a difference and give a charity the money it needs to provide crucial help.”

Emma Corrin added, “I’ve been aware of the incredible work that The Survivors Trust do for a while now and have wanted to find a way to launch a working relationship with them, to help raise money to fund all the crucial support they provide for survivors.

“I think that in general our social consciousnesses have been broadened over the past year; the gap between wanting to effect change and making an actual difference has closed.

“The time to act is now. And especially when it comes to sexual assault and sexual violence, there has never been a more important time to raise awareness of the support survivors need.”

The news of Emma Corrin’s charitable gesture comes amid growing calls to provide better protection for women following the abduction and murder of 33-year-old British woman, Sarah Everard, who was attacked while walking home in South London on 3 March (21).

A police officer has since been charged with her murder. (MT/WNWCDAM/LOT)

Must Read: Did You Know? Marlon Brandon Used Cue Cards For The Godfather & Didn’t Memorize Most Of the His Lines – (Fact-O-Meter)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube