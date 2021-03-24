Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-expanding, and now more than ever in the past decade. With the studio getting into phase 4 and WandaVision setting the base just right, we are witnessing the never seem before plotlines being considered, and on top of that, some exciting casting coups. Remember Ethane Hawk is the baddie in MoonKnight? Well, there have been birdies whispering about something to do with Christopher Nolan too.

Yes, you read that right, we are neither kidding nor are you dreaming. A couple of days back, we reported how Marvel Gods have set their eyes on the maverick filmmaker Christopher Nolan to bring him on board. The idea was to create a superhero vehicle with his master vision and make it a ‘marvel’ in the true sense. Some more grapevine has been spilt now, and it has the names of the possible films this time around. Read on to know everything you should, and don’t miss the names this time.

No one can ever think of a studio that won’t be keen on working with Christopher Nolan. He is one of the most sought after and worshipped filmmakers across the globe. Read on about the buzz that his last baby Tenet created if you aren’t convinced. Turns out Marvel Studios now wants to collaborate with the filmmaker, who has been associated with DC all this while.

As per the latest report in We Got This Covered, the names of the films have also been revealed. If the intel is to go by, there are two films in the race for getting Christopher Nolan as the helmer. The report says the two films are X-Men Reboot & Daredevil. There is no update if the studio has approached the filmmaker with an option of either of the two, or both.

Well, things are getting more exciting by the day. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan is also speculated to become a part of the James Bond family, and that has been going on for years now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

