Marvel blockbuster Black Widow has had its release bumped to July when it will debut simultaneously in theatres and on the Disney+ Premier Access platform.

Disney bosses announced the move on Tuesday, revealing the action epic, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, will now open on 9 July, instead of 7 May.

Black Widow also become the biggest title yet to be unveiled in movie theatres and as a special purchase on the Disney+ streaming site at the same time, following similar strategies for Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, for which platform subscribers paid an additional $30 (£22) to view at home.

Officials have also decided to use the same release plan for Emma Stone’s take on Disney villain Cruella, which will launch on 28 May, while animated film Luca will head straight to Disney+ in June.

The change in Scarlett‘s Black Widow’s latest release date means another Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has had its debut moved back from 9 July to 3 September. (MT/WNWCHR/LOT)

