The American superhero film, based on the Marvel Comics, Avengers was released in 2012. Actress Scarlett Johansson played the role of a black widow, while Jeremy Renner played Hawkeye in the film. At that time when the actress sat down for an interview for a leading daily to promote the film but she was asked whether she wore underwear beneath her costume in the film.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old actress’ performance was highly appreciated but before the film was to be released, the actress and her co-star Jeremy Renner were on a promotional spree. Scarlett and Jeremy appeared for an interview for leading entertainment daily where she was asked inappropriate, intrusive questions by the host.

Advertisement

When Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner sat down for a chat with Extra reporter Jerry Penacoli, he asked the actress if she wore underwear beneath her Black Widow costume. To which the actress replied, “You’re like the fifth person that’s asked me that today.”

Scarlett continued, “What is going on? Since when do people start asking each other in interviews about their underwear?” When Penacoli began explaining that he asked because she wears a “skin-tight” costume in the film, the actress cut him off and said, “I’ll leave it up to your imagination. Whatever you feel like I should be wearing or not wearing under that costume.” Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in one of the most awaited movies of 2021, Marvel‘s Black Widow. In the film, she is also joined by Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz. It is also the first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four.

What do you think about Jerry Penacoli’s inappropriate, intrusive questions to Scarlett Johansson? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When Zendaya Slammed A TV Host Who Commented On Her Hair Smelling Like ‘Weed’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube