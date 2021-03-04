Ozark has to be one of the best crime thrillers streaming on Netflix currently. Starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner and others, it’s one of the best-made shows on money laundering.

Ozark is a slow burner that grows on your mind completely and blows you away with its storytelling and character sketches. While the crime thriller shows some really fascinating things about money laundering, do you know from where it originated?

No, all of this didn’t originate in the writers’ minds but the FBI itself helped the production team. As per Mental Floss, the writers of the show needed to understand how money laundering works in reality. Hence they call feds. Writer Chris Mundy has been quoted as saying, “We had an FBI agent who investigates money laundering come and sit down with us for a day so we could pick her brain.”

Interestingly, Jason Bateman who plays the lead character in Ozark was originally supposed to direct all the episodes of the first season. He joined the show as an executive producer and was supposed to direct it as well. However, due to some reasons, he directed only a few episodes. He was also not supposed to act in the show but things turned another way later.

Talking to AP News, Bateman told, “Acting changed for me a while ago when I started to become disenchanted with pretending to be other people,” “I’m not interested in tricking you into thinking I’m somebody else. My challenge with acting has now changed into a different goal: to give me another hand on the wheel, along with directing, to steer the audience through the story.”

Ozark has three super successful seasons streaming on Netflix right now and the 4th season is set to gon floors in November this year. Reportedly, this will also be the last season of the show and will have total of 14 episodes.

