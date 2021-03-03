Dharmatic Entertainment is all set to unleash 5 new web shows/films for Netflix audiences across the world. With a successful collaboration in the past with Netflix in fiction (Guilty starring Kiara Advani) and in non-fiction (The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives), Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, is all set to entertain the audience with a buffet of tasteful & fresh OTT content.

Dharmatic is looking to release 5 diverse new properties:

Fiction :

Dharmatic dives into the world of anthologies with its first one titled Ajeeb Daastaans, which brings together four Dharma directors from diverse backgrounds. Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan & Kayoze Irani come together to explore complex human emotions in these wicked and twisted short films. The star cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Fatima Sana Shaikh (Majnu), Nushhratt Bharuccha and Abhishek Banerjee (Khilauna), Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari (Geeli Pucchi), Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul (Ankahi).

When Shakespeare famously asked “what’s in a name?” he couldn’t have imagined that the answer someday would be Meenakshi Sundareshwar! Starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, the film is set in Madurai and explores young romance which begins where most love stories end. Directed by debutant Vivek Soni, the film has music by Justin Prabhakaran.

Dharmatic is also excited to bring to audiences Madhuri Dixit Nene’s much talked about OTT debut! Her first show, Finding Anamika, is an intriguing family drama set in the world of showbiz. Written by Sri Rao, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, expect to see Madhuri Dixit Nene as you have never seen her before.

Non-Fiction :

In Searching for Sheela, we see Ma Anand Sheela, a former close aide of Osho return to her home country after 35 years away and the release of the Netflix documentary series Wild, Wild Country. This thoughtful documentary explores whether she returns as a conquering pop culture icon or a ‘criminal’ still up for scrutiny.

Diving into the lives of those much talked about wives yet again, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will return for a second season with even more drama, even more glamour and some surprising new twists. Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni and Bhavana Pandey will be back, more fabulous than ever!

Dharmatic is excited to open 2021 with new stories, new characters and new adventures to keep the popcorn coming for millions of Netflix users.

Release dates for shows to be announced soon.

