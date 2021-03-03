The MeToo movement which began in late 2018 rocked the nation as several women in the news media, Indian films, and even within the government alleged s*xual harassment against a number of perpetrators. Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda also spoke about her experiences of s*xual harassment to a leading daily.

Advertisement

Kriti made her debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s directorial film Raaz Reboot opposite Emraan Hashmi. Since then she has appeared in several films including Guest iin London, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Veerey Ki Wedding, Housefull 4 and many others. She has also appeared in south films as well.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Daily Mail, Kriti Kharbanda opened up about her unpleasant s*xual experiences in the past. She recalled an incident from her school days. The actress said, “It happened to me when I was in the eighth standard. I was walking to my tuition class when a man suddenly rode past on a bike and slapped me hard on the butt. I fell facedown and ended up hurting my chin.”

She also said, “Somehow, I could not bring myself to tell the truth at home. I told mom that I had tripped. Another time, I fell asleep on a flight and the gentleman behind suddenly put his hand on my waist. I twisted it sharply.”

Kriti Kharbanda also said that s*xual predators and trolls who engage in body-shaming were somewhat alike because they cannot handle the fact that the modern woman is emancipated enough to flaunt herself.

“Trolls think we (women) will stop if they write what they wish. I am comfortable with my body. Showing cleavage or thighs or even doing a p*rn film is my choice. You are no one to tell me what to do. I don’t pay attention to trolls,” she declared.

What do you think about Kriti Kharbanda’s take on sexual harassment? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Cute Lil Co-Star From KHNH Is 25 Now, Says “I’m Not Earning Anything”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube