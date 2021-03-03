It seems 2021 is really the year everyone was looking forward to in 2020. While the vaccine drive has started and the theatres have opened, many major Bollywood film release dates have already been announced for this year. But as the audience finally gears up to visit cinemas to watch those films, OTT channels also seem to have great lineups planned for your home entertainment. After TVF announced its lineup a few days back, now Netflix is here with an exciting announcement.

The 2021 lineup of Netflix seems to be damn exciting with some amazing new titles and seasons. From web series to films, docu-series to comedy shows, the OTT giant seems to have filled the platter of their subscribers this year.

Some of the most awaited Netflix shows slated to release this year are:

1) Kota Factory Season 2

Producer: Arunabh Kumar

Creator: The Viral Fever

Showrunner: Raghav Subbu, Shreyansh Pandey

Director: Raghav Subbu

Writer: Saurabh Khanna, Abhishek Yadav, Puneet Batra, Manoj Kalwani

Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Urvi Singh, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai

The first season of the much loved TVF show released on YouTube and now Netflix has grabbed its rights. Kota Factory season 2 which has been highly awaited by young fans will now stream on the OTT giant.

2) Delhi Crime Season 2

Producer: SK Global Entertainment, Golden Caravan

Showrunner: Tanuj Chopra

Director: Rajesh Mapuskar, Tanuj Chopra

Writer: Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Vidit Tripathi, Sanyuktha Chawla (dialogues)

Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith

The first season of Delhi Crime was about the horrifying Nirbhaya case. The show was a huge hit among viewers, received critical acclaim and won several prestigious awards. Now season 2 is finally releasing this year.

3) Mismatched Season 2

Producer: RSVP Movies

Showrunner: Akarsh Khurana

Director: Akarsh Khurana

Writer: Gazal Dhaliwal, Aarsh Vora, Nandini Gupta, Akshay Jhunjhunwala, Sunayana Kumari

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade

Dimple, the genius coder, has lost her app. Rishi, the hopeless romantic, has lost all faith in love. Fate brings this “Mismatched” couple face to face again, as Rishi is forced to step back into the mess he left behind. With their futures at stake, Dimple and Rishi must navigate the rough terrains of frayed friendships, new love interests, broken promises, academic stress and shocking rivalries.

4) She Season 2

Producer: Viacom 18 Studio’s Tipping Point

Showrunner: Imtiaz Ali

Director: Arif Ali

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Divya Johri

Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar G, Shivani Rangole, Suhita Tatte

After swearing her allegiance to drug-lord Nayak, Bhumi must walk the dangerous line between siding with the police or with crime while simultaneously exploring her newfound sexual liberation, as Nayak’s larger plan unfolds in this Netflix show.

5) Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

Producer: Viacom18 Studio’s Tipping Point

Director: Soumendra Padhi

Writer: Trishant Srivastava, Kanishka Singh Deo, Ashwin Varman

Cast: Sparsh Shrivastava, Monika Panwar, Anshumaan Pushkar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany

Sunny and Gudiya have one final chance to avenge their past. As bigger players enter Jamtara, politics tries to control phishing, but phishing ends up controlling politics.

Here’s the list of new movies, shows and comedy specials which the Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy this year.

6) Masaba Masaba Season 2

Producer: Viniyard Films

Creator: Ashvini Yardi

Director: Sonam Nair

Writer: Sonam Nair, Nandini Gupta, Punya Arora, Anisha Raisurana

Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam

Glamour ke peeche kya hai? It’s a tough world, but Masaba and Neena Gupta are tougher. The mess is over, and this time the plan is world domination. Masaba goes in front of the camera, and Neena ji decides to go behind them. All the while dealing with new loves, old loves, and some impossible loves. Both women take their careers, image, friendships

and lovers, in their own hands and turn everything around.

Netflix’s Upcoming Web Series:

1) Aranyak

2) Bombay Begums

3) Decoupled

4) Feels Like Ishq

5) Finding Anamika

6) Mai

7) Ray

8) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Netflix’s Upcoming Films

1) Ajeeb Daastaans

2) Bulbul Tarang

3) Dhamaka

4) Haseen Dillruba

5) Jaadugar

6) Jagame Thandhiram

7) Meenakshi Sundareshwar

8) Milestone

9) Navarasa

10) Pagglait

11) Penthouse

12) Sardar Ka Grandson

13) The Disciple

Netflix’s Upcoming Docu-Series

1) Crime Stories: India Detectives (Docu-Series)

2) House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Docu-Series)

3) Indian Predator (Docu-Series)

4) Searching for Sheela (Docu-Film)

Netflix’s Upcoming Comedy Shows

1) Comedy Premium League

2) Kapil Sharma Special

3) Sumukhi Suresh Special

4) Aakash Gupta Special

5) Rahul Dua Special

6) Prashasti Singh Special

Netflix’s Upcoming Reality Series

1) Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

2) Social Currency

3) The Big Day Collection Season 2

Now can anything get more exciting than this?

