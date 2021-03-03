It seems 2021 is really the year everyone was looking forward to in 2020. While the vaccine drive has started and the theatres have opened, many major Bollywood film release dates have already been announced for this year. But as the audience finally gears up to visit cinemas to watch those films, OTT channels also seem to have great lineups planned for your home entertainment. After TVF announced its lineup a few days back, now Netflix is here with an exciting announcement.
The 2021 lineup of Netflix seems to be damn exciting with some amazing new titles and seasons. From web series to films, docu-series to comedy shows, the OTT giant seems to have filled the platter of their subscribers this year.
Some of the most awaited Netflix shows slated to release this year are:
1) Kota Factory Season 2
Producer: Arunabh Kumar
Creator: The Viral Fever
Showrunner: Raghav Subbu, Shreyansh Pandey
Director: Raghav Subbu
Writer: Saurabh Khanna, Abhishek Yadav, Puneet Batra, Manoj Kalwani
Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Urvi Singh, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai
The first season of the much loved TVF show released on YouTube and now Netflix has grabbed its rights. Kota Factory season 2 which has been highly awaited by young fans will now stream on the OTT giant.
2) Delhi Crime Season 2
Producer: SK Global Entertainment, Golden Caravan
Showrunner: Tanuj Chopra
Director: Rajesh Mapuskar, Tanuj Chopra
Writer: Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Vidit Tripathi, Sanyuktha Chawla (dialogues)
Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith
The first season of Delhi Crime was about the horrifying Nirbhaya case. The show was a huge hit among viewers, received critical acclaim and won several prestigious awards. Now season 2 is finally releasing this year.
3) Mismatched Season 2
Producer: RSVP Movies
Showrunner: Akarsh Khurana
Director: Akarsh Khurana
Writer: Gazal Dhaliwal, Aarsh Vora, Nandini Gupta, Akshay Jhunjhunwala, Sunayana Kumari
Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade
Dimple, the genius coder, has lost her app. Rishi, the hopeless romantic, has lost all faith in love. Fate brings this “Mismatched” couple face to face again, as Rishi is forced to step back into the mess he left behind. With their futures at stake, Dimple and Rishi must navigate the rough terrains of frayed friendships, new love interests, broken promises, academic stress and shocking rivalries.
4) She Season 2
Producer: Viacom 18 Studio’s Tipping Point
Showrunner: Imtiaz Ali
Director: Arif Ali
Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Divya Johri
Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar G, Shivani Rangole, Suhita Tatte
After swearing her allegiance to drug-lord Nayak, Bhumi must walk the dangerous line between siding with the police or with crime while simultaneously exploring her newfound sexual liberation, as Nayak’s larger plan unfolds in this Netflix show.
5) Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2
Producer: Viacom18 Studio’s Tipping Point
Director: Soumendra Padhi
Writer: Trishant Srivastava, Kanishka Singh Deo, Ashwin Varman
Cast: Sparsh Shrivastava, Monika Panwar, Anshumaan Pushkar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany
Sunny and Gudiya have one final chance to avenge their past. As bigger players enter Jamtara, politics tries to control phishing, but phishing ends up controlling politics.
Here’s the list of new movies, shows and comedy specials which the Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy this year.
6) Masaba Masaba Season 2
Producer: Viniyard Films
Creator: Ashvini Yardi
Director: Sonam Nair
Writer: Sonam Nair, Nandini Gupta, Punya Arora, Anisha Raisurana
Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam
Glamour ke peeche kya hai? It’s a tough world, but Masaba and Neena Gupta are tougher. The mess is over, and this time the plan is world domination. Masaba goes in front of the camera, and Neena ji decides to go behind them. All the while dealing with new loves, old loves, and some impossible loves. Both women take their careers, image, friendships
and lovers, in their own hands and turn everything around.
Netflix’s Upcoming Web Series:
1) Aranyak
2) Bombay Begums
3) Decoupled
4) Feels Like Ishq
5) Finding Anamika
6) Mai
7) Ray
8) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Netflix’s Upcoming Films
1) Ajeeb Daastaans
2) Bulbul Tarang
3) Dhamaka
4) Haseen Dillruba
5) Jaadugar
6) Jagame Thandhiram
7) Meenakshi Sundareshwar
8) Milestone
9) Navarasa
10) Pagglait
11) Penthouse
12) Sardar Ka Grandson
13) The Disciple
Netflix’s Upcoming Docu-Series
1) Crime Stories: India Detectives (Docu-Series)
2) House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Docu-Series)
3) Indian Predator (Docu-Series)
4) Searching for Sheela (Docu-Film)
Netflix’s Upcoming Comedy Shows
1) Comedy Premium League
2) Kapil Sharma Special
3) Sumukhi Suresh Special
4) Aakash Gupta Special
5) Rahul Dua Special
6) Prashasti Singh Special
Netflix’s Upcoming Reality Series
1) Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2
2) Social Currency
3) The Big Day Collection Season 2
Now can anything get more exciting than this?
