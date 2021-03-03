The sweetheart of the 90s, Pooja Bhatt is back, and how! Netflix recently released the trailer of its upcoming series ‘Bombay Begums’ and we’re counting days with bated breath. Pooja Bhatt looks like a true queen holding the reins of her empire and accompanying her is the wonderful cast including Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand. Looking at the trailer, we are confident that only Pooja Bhatt could have done complete justice to ‘Rani’ and the character was meant to be played by the stunning actor-filmmaker!

Speaking about Rani and Bombay Begums, Pooja Bhatt said, “They sent me a synopsis. I loved the world. I thought that these four characters, these four women, were quite fascinating. I was touched that they thought of me but I had to, unfortunately, say no. And for whatever it’s worth, they decided to push their schedule. Then, they came back to me a few months later.”

“I just decided to take the leap. I thought that when life is banging on your door, the least you can do is throw it open and let life in. So I just said yes. And I think it’s the best decision I’ve made” she added.

We couldn’t be more glad that you did, Pooja!

Watch Pooja Bhatt in Netflix’s Bombay Begums, releasing on International Women’s Day!

