Shefali Shah has always impressed us with her unique choices of roles and her brilliant acting skills. Be it Darlings or Doctor G, Shefali’s performances have won her a huge fan following. While Shefali has blossomed to be one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, her childhood has not been that easy. Shefali in a recent interview revealed that once during her school days, she was harassed on the streets but no one came to her rescue.

Shefali in a recent interview spoke about the importance of raising sons right. A mother of two sons, the Darlings actress said that she always tells her sons to treat others the way they themselves expect to be treated.

Speaking to News18, Shefali Shah said, “Whether I am a celebrity figure or not, I genuinely believe our daughters would be safe if our sons are raised right, and I have two sons. It’s my responsibility to raise them right. And now we don’t even talk about our daughters being safe. We just talk about people being safe, respected and not harassed. And for that, I’ve got to raise two good wonderful sensitive individuals. There’s a lot I try to tell them but I’ve understood that their attention span is only (shows hand gestures denoting too little) this much. To put it short and sweet, I always tell my sons – treat others the way you expect to be treated yourself. It’s really just as simple as that.”

When asked if she herself has faced any abuse, the actress said, “Yes, and I think most of us have. I remember when I was really young, and in the market, coming back from school, I faced it. And I couldn’t do anything about it. I was too young and I was just scared and no one stood up. I mean, it was crowded, but that’s not a justification but I guess almost women have somewhere dealt with it.”

Shefali Shah recently made headlines after a video of her hugging Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the L’Oreal event, held at the iconic Gateway of India went viral. Shefali even shared pictures on Instagram featuring herself, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mandira Bedi and musician Manasi Scott.

Shefali Shah is known for her roles in many films including Dil Dhadakne Do, Ajeeb Daastaans, Jalsa, and Waqt amongst others.

