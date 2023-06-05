Actress Shefali Shah, who is celebrating the eighth anniversary of her film ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, has shared that she improvised on the logistics of the famous cake scene from the film where she gorges on a piece of cake to battle her character’s emotions of being low.

Elaborating on the scene and sharing how it has been relatable for many people, Shefali said: “It is such a powerful moment. So many people have come up to me and told me that they have done it. I was called a day before and asked what I would like to eat since we were supposed to shoot it the next day.”

‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, directed by Zoya Akhtar, also starred Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

The film revolves around a dysfunctional family. It tells the story of Kamal played by Anil and Neelam essayed by Shefali Shah, who on the occasion of their 30th anniversary, invite their family and friends on a cruise. However, on the journey, they learn many life lessons.

Shefali Shah further told Kareena Kapoor recently on her chat show: “They gave me baklava as an option since we were in Turkey when we were shooting that scene. I insisted on chocolate syrup, not for the taste of it but I wanted it to be messy and I wouldn’t choke on a dry cake”.

While Shefali Shah had a spectacular 2022 with titles like ‘Human’, ‘Darlings’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Delhi Crime 2’ to her credit, she is now gearing up for the highly-anticipated third season of her International Emmy winning show ‘Delhi Crime’.

