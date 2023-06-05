Kangana Ranaut is one of the versatile actresses of Bollywood who carved her way into the cinema with her hard work and dedication. However, apart from her acting skills, she is also known for blasting truth bombs about Bollywood, be it nepotism or typecasting or others. Once in an interview, she opened up about how her life changed after Fashion, and she got frustrated by it.

Kangana broke out with fame after Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion and even won a National award for her performance. However, post that film, she was getting typecast and was only getting neurotic roles.

Once in an interview with Zoom, Kangana Ranaut shared, “Fashion ke liye National award milne ke baad bhi life got a lot tougher. Fashion ke liye national award toh mila lekin yeh ek industry ne bohot accha chiz dhundi ki yeh toh bass yahi neurotic roles hi karegi aur ekdum se jo woh suicidal ho gaya hai ya drug addict ya drunk kyunki they thought baaki roles she wouldn’t be able to do. Toh usi tarah ke roles aate the humesha. Aur ekdum se as an actor main kaafi frustrate ho gayi thi ke abh main kya saari umaar aisa hi karti rahungi kya mujhe koi aur kuch nahi karneko milega.”

Check out the video clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Diva KanganaRanaut 👑💖 (@kangana_fame)

Kangana Ranaut further explained how she had never thought that she would make it into the filmy duniya and she would be called a diva as she didn’t have ‘green, blue eyes’ or she had never won any beauty pageants be it ‘Miss World or Miss Universe‘.

For the unversed, the actress will be next seen in the film Emergency as Indira Gandhi and her massive fanbase has been waiting for the movie.

Well, Kangana surely has created her own niche in the industry. What do you think? Let us know.

