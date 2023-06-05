Kareena Kapoor Khan has often landed herself in trouble by saying things publicly that she should never have. She was recently roped in the nepotism debate, and before that, her feuds with her contemporaries always made headlines. While the world is aware that she was not on great terms with Priyanka Chopra (they later buried the hatchet), but very few know about her attack on Vidya Balan. Scroll on to get served hot tea!

Bebo hosts her own talk show, What Women Wants, where she addresses topics that have bothered women all over the world. But sadly, there was a time when she allegedly attacked an actress for her weight.

Tashan was released in 2008, and Kareena Kapoor Khan then brought the famous concept of ‘zero figure’ into the limelight in India. Vidya Balan starred as the leading lady in The Dirty Picture a few years later and was hailed for spreading body positivity. As per Zoom TV, Bebo once targeted ‘actresses’ who gained weight for a role and said they were comfortable. She said, “Being fat is not s*xy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is s*xy, but fat is out. Any woman who says she doesn’t want to be thin is talking nonsense. It’s every girl’s dream. It may be a trend now with some actresses, but I definitely don’t want to look plump or fat!”

That’s not it. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked what she would do if she woke up as Vidya Balan. Bebo told Karan Johar, “I would feel dirty!” Well, well, the claws came out, and the Kahaani actress did not take it lying down. While talking to Times of India, she said, “It can’t get dirtier than ‘The Dirty Picture’. They could make a ‘Heroine’, but no one will be able to make ‘The Dirty Picture’”.

Did Vidya refer to Kareena’s movie Heroine, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar? Let us know what you think of it, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

