Tom Cruise has put the Colorado estate he helped build up for sale.

His 320-acre ranch in Telluride, which featured in a 2005 Oprah Winfrey TV special when Tom was married to Katie Holmes, is on the market for $39.5 million (£28.5 million).

It features a four-bedroom main house, and a three-bedroom guest house, as well as breathtaking views, a huge dining room, a gym, library, sports court and even a private trail system with access to the Uncompahgre National Forest. (KL/WN/LOT)

