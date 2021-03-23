Rupert Grint found his first night as a father “terrifying”.

The Harry Potter alum and his girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their daughter, Wednesday, into the world nine months ago and Rupert has now said he had sleepless nights when they first brought their new arrival home because he was constantly getting up to make sure his daughter was still breathing.

“I don’t want to go too into detail, but the first night was just terrifying,” he told Esquire magazine. “You can’t sleep at all, just constantly checking that she’s breathing. Sleeping, in general, for me, is something I’ve really struggled with. I think as a kid, people always said, ‘They died in their sleep,’ so I always thought sleep was a really dangerous, dangerous thing.”

Rupert Grint also joked he had an “identity crisis” when his daughter arrived, as he thought he had to change his wardrobe so he’d look like a dad.

“I struggle with that, being a dad. Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don’t know, do I change the way I dress now?” Rupert added. (SVB/BAN/)

