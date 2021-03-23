Kylie Jenner received massive backlash from fans after sharing an Instagram story for makeup artist Samuel Rauda and asking her fans to raise donations worth 60k on GoFundMe. Netizens started bashing the billionaire babe for her financial status and that she can donate the full amount on her own if need be. The beauty mogul is now revealing her side of the story, read to know the scoop below.

Kylie shared a long post on her Instagram story revealing details about her side of the story and that she has no personal relationship with the makeup artist anymore.

Kylie Jenner wrote, “I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills. Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately, we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest. I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s gofundme and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam. After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6k soi put it in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate. I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam.”

Kylie Jenner continued in the next story and wrote, “Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let’s all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let’s encourage each other to help.”

Take a look:

What are your thoughts on Kylie Jenner sharing her side of the story? Tell us in the comments below.

