Comedian Steve Harvey tried hard to find something he didn’t like about Michael B. Jordan after the actor began dating his daughter, but insists he’s a “really, really good guy”.

The Black Panther star has been publicly linked to Lori Harvey since November (20), and the TV funnyman admits he is rooting for the couple because Michael couldn’t be nicer if he tried.

Speaking on America’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Steve Harvey quipped: “You know what, I have tried not to like him (Michael B. Jordan). I have tried to find something wrong with him. Because I got rid of all of them (Lori’s former boyfriends). All of them.

“Some of them snuck in through the back door and lasted a lot longer than I wanted.”

However, after meeting Michael B. Jordan and his family, Steve Harvey was truly won over by his daughter’s new beau.

“This guy is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys,” Steve gushed. “I met his father, I sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him (sic).

“I’m hoping this lasts because this is a really, really good guy… And I can’t whoop him!”

Steve Harvey adopted Lori Harvey and her two siblings following his 2007 marriage to their mother, Marjorie, while he also has four adult kids of his own from previous relationships.

Model Lori’s exes include rapper Future, while she has also been linked to hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Trey Songz before Michael B. Jordan. (MT/BAN/LOT)

