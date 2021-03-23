Actress Portia de Rossi is recovering from emergency surgery following a bout with appendicitis.

Advertisement

The Scandal star, who is married to talk show titan Ellen DeGeneres, had to seek medical treatment for the condition, which causes the inflammation of the appendix lining, late on Friday (19Mar21) after the pain became too much to bear.

Advertisement

A source told People.com, “Ellen DeGeneres rushed Portia de Rossi to the hospital on Friday night, she was in a lot of pain. It was appendicitis and she had surgery.”

Portia de Rossi is now back with Ellen DeGeneres at their California home and is “doing well,” a representative confirmed. (MT/WNWCPL/LOT)

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres is finally back to work. The pandemic had been a tough phase for the TV host. Multiple employees from her talk show accused her of ill behaviour. Just not that, she even contracted coronavirus.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson AKA Black Adam Is Putting Not Just DCEU But Also Marvel Superheroes On Notice: “I’ve Memorised These Words For Years…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube