It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has literally fought a battle to bring Black Adam to life. The actor has been fighting for over a decade and the DC Gods finally heard his prayers and he has his standalone film with the dark character in the centre. The prep for the much-anticipated film has already begun, and The Rock has not just put the DC superheroes on notice but also the Marvel ones. You will know.

Black Adam was made official in the DC Fandom last year, and nothing has been the same ever since. Dwayne has brought in never expected actors to play parts, is hitting the gym double than he usually does. We wonder what more can he achieve than the chiselled physique he already owns, but you never know. Amid that The Rock has taken to Instagram to put all the superheroes on notice as his bad guy is ready to reign. Below is all you need to know and also what The Rock has to say.

In an IGTV Video, Dwayne Johnson shared the opening page of the Black Adam script. For a man who has hustled for it for over a decade, you know how much he must be valuing it. In the video, he says he has memorised those lines for years. He also says he wants to give an example of who the character is to the DC Universe and to the world of superheroes.

Dwayne Johnson says, “I wanted to show you the opening page to my script, which I look at every time I open this. I’ve memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is, and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period.”

He is quick to mention that not just the superheroes of the DCEU but also the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dwayne Johnson clears it is not meant to hint at any mashup or crossover. But it is to put them all on notice.

Dwayne Johnson continues, “And that is the DC Universe, but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I’m not saying there’s going to be a mashup, I’m not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn’t matter to me, and it doesn’t matter to Black Adam: You put ’em all on notice, whether they’re DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe, they all get put on notice now.”

Well well well, the superheroes of the DCEU and MCU need to be aware. Dwayne Johnson is surely making Black Adam a celebration, and there is no doubt it will be a massive one. The film has already faced the wrath of the pandemic and is set to start production faster soon. The film also stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Marwan Kenzari in a mysterious part. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

