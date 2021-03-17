Ever since heel turn at Summerslam 2020, Roman Reigns is carrying his gimmick in full throttle and there’s no stopping to him. Fans who once used to criticise him for lacking X factor to be a star, are now in awe of his changed in-ring persona. He’s currently the biggest draw in WWE, period. The same is the reason, legends like Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock are interested in a Wrestlemania match with a tribal chief and the same has been confirmed by Paul Heyman.

Heyman who has been an advocate to stars like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk is in full force with his new ally in the form of Reigns. Recently, in a talk, he confirmed the that greatest one did contact him for a match against his client. Not just him but many other stars also want to be in the ring with the heel Reigns.

While talking with GIVEMESPORT, Paul Heyman said, “Crossover celebrities in their prime would love to step into a WrestleMania ring with Roman Reigns. It’s not just Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is just one of many. If I could show you one day’s worth of text messages, emails and calls that come into my phone from some of the biggest superstars in sports and entertainment on this planet, it would blow your mind.”

Paul Heyman didn’t name other stars but he said that everyone wants to go one on one against Roman because it will be beneficial for them.

“Top stars in many sports are yearning for the publicity, the notoriety, fame, legacy and money of main eventing WrestleMania with Roman. He’s the star. He’s the be-all and end-all. He’s the attraction for WrestleMania. Roman Reigns vs fill in the blank,” Heyman added.

Heyman continued praising his client, “It would just be me name-dropping and from my perspective, there’s not a name I can deliver to you that’s as impressive as the central character in WWE’s modern-day presentation – Roman.”

Obviously not for Wrestlemania 37, but we would love to see Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock vs. Roman at Wrestlemania 38!

