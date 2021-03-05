We know how AEW is stealing away popular names from the camp of WWE. We can’t really criticise the move as every pro-wrestler has their own personal reason for joining the new promotion. Recently, it was Paul Wight aka Big Show who made joined the rival brand and left everyone shocked. Now, on such stuff happening in the pro-wrestling industry, none other than CM Punk has to say something.

If we take the last one year, there’s a huge number of WWE names that have been signed by AEW. Not just that, big names like Chris Jericho, who are well established in the new promotion, have openly talked about approaching his friends from his former promotion to join him and start new innings.

Now, when Paul Wight changed his direction, names like Batista and CM Punk started picking up all the buzz. Speculations picked up stating the two WWE stars to join AEW soon. Regarding the same, TV writer, Dave Schilling asked Punk, who’ll be the best addition to the roster of Tony Khan-led promotion. To this, the cult of personality had a kick-a** reply.

CM Punk said, “I think they should focus on who they have.”

I think they should focus on who they have. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021

Now, that’s a ‘straight on face’ answer coming from Punk and deep inside, WWE would be happy for it.

Meanwhile, recently CM Punk returned to the ring but there was a twist in it. Actor and professional wrestler, Stephen Amell had taken to Twitter and shared Straight Edge superstar’s picture standing inside the four ropes. It wasn’t WWE or any other pro-wrestling promotion but it was Starz tv’s drama, Heels. Yes, it was the shoot for a television series. Initially, many were speechless to hear about his return but after knowing the reality, they expressed their disappointment and requested Punk to return soon.

