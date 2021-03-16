We have all heard the saying – ‘Jodiyaan upar wala banata hai’ aka ‘Marriages are made in Heaven’, and these statements hold absolutely true here. We have seen many couples – especially those in the showbiz industry get together before calling it quits and moving to another. But these are a few Hollywood couples who split only to become one again.

Advertisement

These couples called it quits and, in some instances, got back soon together (the last couple on our list). Others got into an on-again, off-again relationship or became one after a couple of years before finally settling down with each other. Most of these have even walked down the aisle and have a mini version or versions of themselves.

Advertisement

So sit back, and check out these Hollywood couples who many of us never knew split before become each other’s happily ever after. From Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin to Chrissy Teigen & John Legend, let us know which one shocked you the most!

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

Their romance is nothing short of a fairytale. Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel began dating each other in January 2007, but after four years, they called it quit in March 2011. In a Vanity Fair interview in June 2011, Justin said he missed Jessica a lot. He went on record, saying, “She is the single-handedly most significant person in my life. In my 30 years, she is the most special person, OK?”

They got back together in October the same years and have since then not taken a break. They got engaged in December 2011 and married on October 19, 2012, at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy. This Hollywood couple is now parents to sons Silas Randall Timberlake – born April 2015 and Phineas – born July 2020.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

Just take a look at Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram handle, and you will fall in love with their PDA and romance. Hence it becomes difficult for us to believe that the duo had, in fact, called it quits on each other once upon a time. Bieber and Baldwin dated briefly from December 2015 to January 2016 before ending on bad terms.

Talking about the same, Baldwin told The Times (UK), “We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends.” But this Hollywood couple settled their differences and, on July 7, 2018, got engaged. They had an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, on September 30, 2019.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik are couple goals. The duo dated for two years before splitting in March 2018 for still unknown reasons. The duo was first spotted hand-in-hand shortly after she from Joe Jonas. But before 2018 could end, this Hollywood couple were sported together when Gigi posted a story cuddling with Zayn.

Though still unmarried (not that we have anything against them), the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Khai, in September 2020.

Rose Leslie & Kit Harrington

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie met on the sets of HBO’s Game of Thrones, where they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and the wildling Ygritte. Sparks ignited behind the cameras, too, and the duo started dating in 2012. A year later, this Hollywood couple split only to get back together in 2014 and call it quits again in 2015.

In 2016, they patched up once again and announced their engagement on September 27, 2017. On June 23, 2018, the couple married at Rayne Parish Church in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and had a reception at the Wardhill Castle. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in February 2021.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

This couple is last on the list because they had the shortest breakup ever. This Hollywood couple met in 2006 when director Nabil Elderkin introduced them during Teigen’s appearance in the music video ‘Stereo.’ Their separation is really short because John Legend once attempted to make some space, but Chrissy Teigen didn’t allow it to happen.

In an interview with The Guardian, Legend had spoken about this incident that took place when they had just started dating, “I was really stressed and busy. I was just like, ‘I’d just be happier single right now.’” Replying to this, Chrissy tweeted, “It wasn’t a typical breakup. He was on tour, and his voice hurt, and he was being a whiny face about everything, and so yeah, I was like, ‘No.’”

Well, we love you for that. They got engaged in December 2011and walked down the aisle on September 14, 2013, in Como, Italy. The couple is now parents to a daughter (born in April 2016) and a son (born in May 2018). The couple was expecting their child in 2020, but in September, Teigen suffered a miscarriage.

Did you know these Hollywood couples had split before marrying each other, having kids and having their happily ever after?

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth’s Wife, Elsa Pataky Says, ‘Get Out Of My Way, Thor!’ As She Posts A Workout Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube