Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were the childhood sweethearts that will always remain our favourites. The couple sparked romance rumours towards the second half of 2010. They were together in an on-off relationship for years before the Yummy singer finally moved on with Hailey Bieber. But did you know? The ex-couple even planned to get married and having children together? Read on for all the details!

Advertisement

Both Justin and Selena were really immature when they fell for each other. From their lovey-dovey pictures from vacay to crying publicly on stage, everything is out there on the internet. They have sung many songs for each other, during and after their relationship was over.

Advertisement

It was back in 2018 when things got really serious. Years after, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reunited. The Rare Beauty owner broke up with The Weeknd and found her way back to her childhood sweetheart. Pictures of the duo from Justin’s father’s wedding went viral too! Months before moving on with Hailey Bieber, Justin had imagined a life with Selena and their children.

A source close to Hollywood Life had revealed in February, “Justin gets to be in love and with the girl he has always wanted to be with for his birthday. He doesn’t need any lavish gifts from her, he just wants to spend some alone time with her. Granted if she has anything planned as a surprise for him he will love it because he loves spending any time he can with her. He really is totally invested in their relationship.”

The report even stated Justin Bieber was totally inspired by Selena Gomez back then. “Justin’s really inspired right now and that has not only sparked new music from Justin but personal conversations with his loved ones as well. Justin and Selena can absolutely see a life where they are married and enjoying kids together,” added the source.

Well, whoever thought the relationship would end in the near future and there will be no looking back!

Justin is currently married to Hailey. On the other hand, Selena is focusing on her career and wellbeing.

Must Read: Comedian Chris D’Elia Accused Of Soliciting N*de Pictures From 17-Year-Old

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube