Honestly, we needed a day off today after seeing Harry Styles performance in the 63rd Grammy Awards yesterday but a woman’s gotta do, what a woman’s gotta do. Also, my boss didn’t approve my leave. Just kidding!

Advertisement

And if that wasn’t enough, we also saw the Watermelon Sugar singer talking and getting along with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift at the ceremony.

Advertisement

Harry Styles isn’t just a great singer but also one of the most well-mannered and civil man you’ll come across. In an industry where people are always high on fame, the Adore You singer always stay grounded with his fans despite the controversies around his concert involving drugs.

Once back in 2019, during an interview with the Guardian, Harry Styles said, “People who are successful, and still nice. It’s when you meet the people who are successful and aren’t nice, you think: What’s yer excuse? Cos I’ve met the other sort.”

Talking about if dissolute behaviour and artistic behaviour goes hand in hand, the 27-year-old singer said, “I just don’t think you need to be a d*ck to be a good artist. But, then, there are also a lot of good artists who are d*cks. So. Hmm. Maybe I need to start scaring babies in supermarkets?”

Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ rumoured girlfriend, Olivia Wilde was unable to attend Grammys 2021 and celebrate in person; hence she found a way to show her support online. On Monday, March 15, the Don’t Worry Darling director took to Instagram stories and shared a photo of Paul McCartney enjoying a giant slice of watermelon. Fans immediately began to speculate that the post was a nod to Harry’s hit single that won big on music’s biggest night.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Barry Jenkins Stunned After Delroy Lindo Snubbed By Oscar Voters For His Role In Da 5 Bloods

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube