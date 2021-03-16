Just a few days and all of us will be able to witness the magic of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After WandaVision, it looks like the MCU is set to take the fans on a crazy ride yet again.

As the release date of TFATWS is nearing, Marvel Studio is making sure to increase the hype around the show. Apart from creating all the required buzz digitally, TV is obviously being used to increase awareness and interest.

While we all have seen the main trailer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the makers have created several promos for the TV audience. One of them is currently going viral on Twitter and there are quite some reasons behind it. Apart from the action, we can see Sam aka Falcon bare-chested. But that’s not enough as there’s a moment in which we also see Bucky flirting with Sam’s sister.

The promo surely raises the expectations from the show as it continues to promise humour along with drama and action. Take a look:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set in the post-blip era where Captain America has retired and has handed over his shield to Falcon. Reportedly, the show will be more straight forward compared to WandaVision but will definitely have a lot to offer. The show will start streaming on Disney + from March 19. In India, it will stream on Disney + Hotstar Premium.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Emily VanCamp among others in lead and is directed by Kari Skogland.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiege had revealed earlier in January that the episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will range from 40-50 minutes but now there seems to be new information. As per Screen Rant, there will be a total of 6 episodes of the show which will range from 45-55 minutes.

Are you excited about the show? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

