Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, is all set to play a part in the upcoming Netflix action-drama Interceptor. For the same, The Fast and the Furious franchise actress has begun her prep and is sweating it out in the gym. She recently shared a workout video with her fans, and it is sure to get you chuckling.

From having a special appearance from Chris Hemsworth in ‘pain’ to Elsa groaning at the end – you ought to check out the video. So scroll down and have a laugh – we are sure you will leave here with a smile on your face.

In a video shared by Elsa Pataky’s on her official Instagram account, the actress can be seen pushing a heavy weighted sledge from one side of a gym to the other. She captioned the video, “Get out of my way Thor!!” in English and Spanish.

The mother of three can be seen giving her all to complete the task at hand with her huffing and puffing as she pushes the heavy apparatus across the room. Even though she looks a mess, we have to give her a thumbs up for her simple but stylish gym wear, aka a white singlet and a pair of black leggings.

While Elsa Pataky was sweating it out, her hubby, Chris Hemsworth, is seen jumping into the frame. Being his usual hilarious self, the Thor actor begins yelping in ‘pain’ as he pretended Elsa accidentally ran over his foot. Isn’t it funny!

Coming back to the workout video, Elsa Pataky completes her task but is greeted by her trainer jokingly, saying, “All right, only 10 more to go.” Responding to this, we hear the Spanish-born actress groaning a single syllable – “No!” Check out the video here:

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth is currently busy shooting his next Marvel’s project, Thor: Love And Thunder.

