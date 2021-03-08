Miley Cyrus is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The pop-singer enjoys a massive fan following on the internet including 125 million followers on Instagram. The 28-year-old singer uploaded sultry pictures on her Instagram revealing that Harry Styles clicked them for her. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Miley shared the picture on her Instagram account with her 125 million followers and now we are wondering if the singer has Harry’s attention yet.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Miley Cyrus captioned it, “Harry Styles took these photos. 📸”. Harry Styles, are you listening? Does she have your attention now? Haha.

Those pictures are too hot to handle, isn’t it?

Fans are going gaga over Miley Cyrus’ picture and reacting to the same, a fan wrote, “SOOOO WHERES THE MILEY X HARRY COLLAB”. Well, we are also cheering for the same. Can we get a collab of these two pop-stars? Pretty, please.

Another fan wrote, “I JUST NEED TO KNOW ONE THING WAS THAT REALLY HARRY STYLES RECORDING U ON THE TIK TOK VID 💀”.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Heart FM recently, Miley Cyrus played ‘Would You Rather.’ When asked if she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or Harry Styles, Miley was quick to add she would smooch the One Direction star.

“Harry, Justin I’ve known for way too long, it’s like family. Harry Styles, he’s looking really good,” said the beauty.

Miley Cyrus was quick to add that she’s into Harry Styles’ ‘fishnets’ referring to his cover for Beauty Papers magazine earlier this year. She further added that they have a very similar taste.

“And we have very similar taste. Sharing a closet, sharing life together, it just makes sense,” added the Charlie’s Angels singer.

To this, the host Mark Wright mockingly offered to be the matchmaker. He said, “If you want me to hit you up, I’m pretty good at it, and I know Harry so I can make it happen.”

Miley Cyrus responded, “Everyone is always playing cupid for me these days!”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Justin Bieber Dissed Selena Gomez In Public Over ‘Cheating’ Allegations & Accused Her Of Using Him!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube