Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are the lovebirds we’ll always heart. Unfortunately their 7-8 years long on-off relationship ended in 2018. The Yummy singer ended up marrying model Hailey Baldwin and both are now in a happy space. But do you know of the time when ‘Jelena’ fought on Instagram accusing each other of cheating and whatnot? Read on for details.

It was back in 2016 when Justin and Selena had split. Bieber had reportedly started dating Sofia Richie but Jelena fans were upset about it. So when the singer shared a picture of his new ladylove on Instagram, there was nothing but hate on the receiving end.

Justin Bieber warned his fans to stop spreading hate on Sofia Richie or he would make his Instagram account private. This is when Selena Gomez got into the picture and their ugly public war began. The Rare Beauty owner took off the comments section of JB’s post and wrote, “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol. It should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you.” The comment was deleted within seconds.

But it seems Justin Bieber had already read it. Taking a dig in the comment section, he wrote, “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way.

Selena Gomez didn’t hold herself back either and replied, “Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive. No wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love.”

The beauty even ignited the spark further when she posted a picture with her fans and wrote, “Love you guys.” We’re sure it would have left Justin Bieber fumed.

