The storm that rose with the news that Henry Cavill is not Superman in the J.J. Adams reboot is still eminent. Fans have been disheartened by the producer and studio’s decision to not continue with the actor. Meanwhile, that does not take away the fact that he is one of the most sought after Hollywood actor and his fellow contemporaries want to work with him. Following the same is the news today.

The new addition in the list of people who want to collaborate with the Blue Boy Scout Cavill is none other than Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. While Henry has already been in talks with Marvel reportedly, this speculation makes a lot of sense and we can’t wait. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

Both Robert Downey Jr and Henry Cavill are stalwarts of the two biggest universes Marvel and DCEU respectively. And if the latest gossip by the birdies is to go by, there is a slight chance that the two might collaborate, at least if Downey pushes at it some more. As per We Got This Covered, Robert Downey Jr now wants to work with Henry in a movie. There is no update in which film, project or studio, but the veteran Hollywood star is keen on joining forces with the Witcher star.

However, Henry Cavill, as per the same portal has been in the talks with Marvel for some roles. The actor has been wishing to join a new franchise and is after that. If the last reports under the Marvel umbrella are to be believed, the studio head Kevin Feige wanted Henry to play Captain Britain in their new project. There have been no updates on the same. The actor is also busy with Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2.

What do you have to say about Robert Downey Jr and Henry Cavill collaborating? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

