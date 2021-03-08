Man Of Steel, starring Henry Cavill as the mighty Superman, hit shores almost eight years ago in 2013 and was a successful affair. Not to forget, Henry’s popularity skyrocketed with the film, but there were no talks about taking the franchise ahead for the major part of the decade. But seems like the studio might have been reminded by somebody that MOS lurks somewhere in their filmography and deserves to be ‘rebooted’.

Not to forget, J.J. Adams most recent decision has left the fans furious and Henry not being considered to play the Blue Boy Scout is a big turn off. Looking at the same, it seems like Warner Bros are trying to make the fans happy as they are all set to reboot Man Of Steel for a sequel with Cavill on HBO Max. But there is a twist in the tale here too. Read on to know everything you should about the massive update of the day.

Man Of Steel 2 might get a green signal from Warner Bros to exclusively hit HBO Max soon. As per We Got This Covered who have laid their hands on this update, the studio is serious about it and want Henry Cavill to reprise Superman in the same. But the twist in the tale is significant, and it has to do with Zack Snyder’s Cut of Justice League. As per the fate of Man Of Steel depends on the success of JL that hits the newly formed streaming platform on March 18. 10 days from now. The craze for it is huge.

Meanwhile, there have also been reports that Henry Cavill is being roped in for only cameos in the DCEU right now. But the tipster spilling the tea about Man Of Steel 2 is very sure about his gossip and is saying the studio is also taking efforts to make it work.

However, Henry Cavill has time and again expressed his love for the Blue Boy Scout and said he would love to reprise him. Talking to the same portal 9 months ago, he had said, “I’ve always been a fan of Superman. With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you offset. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility that comes with that. Because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in the years to come.”

