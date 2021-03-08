Meghan Markle was known to be the famous ‘Rachel Zane’ from Hollywood. This smart paralegal, who won our hearts with her wit and charm. Yes, we’re talking about Suits, which also starred Patrick J Adams and Gabriel Macht in lead. Tables turned when the actress decided to step down from her career in order to be a part of the royal family. She married Prince Harry in 2018 and things haven’t been all nice ever since.

There have been issues in the royal family even before Meghan tied the knot. After stepping down from their royal duties, the couple is finally opening up on their time at Buckingham Palace. Back in the time, it was rumoured that Markle had made brother-in-law Prince Charles’ wife Kate Middleton cry just before her wedding ceremony.

Meghan Markle is now opening up on the accusations and clearing the air. The Duchess Of Sussex now claims that it is Kate Middleton actually who made her cry rather than vice versa. The former actress opened up about it all during her controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry was a part of the conversation as well.

“The reverse happened. A few days before the wedding she (Kate) was upset about something, pertaining to yes the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings,” Meghan Markle began.

She continued, “There wasn’t a confrontation and…I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I have forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do, but that happened to me.”

During the conversation, Meghan Markle also confessed that she didn’t really prepare for what she was getting into. “I will say I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” said the beauty.

Prince Harry and Meghan even revealed that they secretly tied the knot two days ahead of their official ceremony.

