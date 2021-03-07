Bryan Cranston Birthday Special: Did You Know? Breaking Bad Star Had Lent His For An Animated Version Of Ramayana?

Bryan Cranston is a popular name in Hollywood due to his amazing performance as Walter White in the Breaking Bad series. Apart from that, he is also known as the goofy father in the series Malcolm in the Middle, but did you know that he gave voice for an animated version of Ramayana?

On account of his 65th birthday, let’s talk about his work in the 1992 animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. The film was an Indo-Japanese production that was made for the 40th anniversary of Indo-Japanese diplomatic ties. It was helmed by Japanese filmmaker Yugo Sako and had two cast voicing for its Hindi and English version.

Reportedly, the original English version had Nikhil Kapoor who voiced Lord Ram, Raell Padamsee as Sita, Uday Mathan as Ravana, and Noel Godin as Hanuman. Rahul Bose and Cyrus Broacha were also part of the cast voicing for Bharata and Angad respectively.

The Hindi version also brought back Arun Govil from the popular Ramanand Sagar series in 1987 to voice Lord Ram, Namrata Sawhney as Sita, while the late Amrish Puri’s deep baritone voice for Ravana. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was also roped in to voice for a narrator for the film.

It was only in 2001, that the makers of the animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama decided to have a different cast to release it in the United States Of America. At that time Bryan Cranston was roped in to voice for Lord Rama along with other actors. Interestingly, James Earl Jones, known for voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars, was brought in to voice for the narrator in the film.

The film was even released with a different title instead of the original one. It was released with the title The Prince of Light: The Legend of Ramayana. Watch the trailer below:

