Brad Pitt is known to be the lover boy of Hollywood. He has been linked with several women over the years. Angelina Jolie to Nicole Poturalski, the history isn’t hidden from anyone. But one person who still makes the most noise is ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. But are they finally back together? Read on for details.

As most know, Brad and Jennifer were married for 5 years. The couple was all over each other until Mr & Mrs Smith happened. It was the movie that starred Pitt alongside Angelina Jolie, and things changed forever. Rumours have it that the Bullet Train actor cheated on his wife, and the divorce that followed by, was the biggest hint!

It’s been a long time now and Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have both moved on in life. However, their massive fan base still want them to reunite again and live their ‘happily ever after.’ It seems that’s partially happening as reports suggest the two are hooking up!

A source close to Life & Style claims that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been hooking up on the weekends. The spark was ignited when the Friends actor shared a selfie of herself, and fans witnessed a man lying on the couch.

“He’s been at her house on the weekends. They’re hooking up,” revealed a source close to the development.

Amidst it all, now another development claims that Jennifer Aniston is dating another man, despite hooking up with Brad Pitt. This mystery man is allegedly a friend that The Morning Show co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mark Duplass introduced her to!

The report adds that Jennifer isn’t ready to commit herself to one single man. Truth? Only the actress knows!

