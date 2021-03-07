It hasn’t been an easy ride for Warner Bros with Fantastic Beasts 3, which was till a time, one of the most anticipated franchises and films under their umbrella. But with Johnny Depp and J.K. Rowling amid massively burning controversies have not just given a bad light to the film but also brought its craze levels down than it was. Making it to the shores is now the heart-breaking update today.

Fans across the globe have been under the comforting news that Fantastic Beasts will continue for 5 parts and we are just on the third. But if the latest reports are anything to go by, the third part that is in the production might turn out to be the last and WB is in no mood to continue the franchise amid the heat of the fire that has been reaching them for a year now. Read on to know everything you should about this shocking update of the day.

If you are not aware of the two biggest controversies of the lockdown. J.K. Rowling once wrote an essay about menstruating women amid the pandemic and domestic violence but missed mention of the transgender community. Her explanations were sought to be disaster management but rather added fuel to the fire and she was labelled transphobic. And thus Fantastic Beasts had to suffer.

As for the then leading man Johnny Depp, he was in a Libel trial with a tabloid who called him wife-beater referring to former wife Amber Heard. His defeat led to studios withdrawing their support from the actor. Warner Bros requested him to leave Fantastic Beasts 3, and he obliged with a statement that he released on Instagram. Depp is now replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the movie.

Both the controversies have now led to Warner Bros deciding that Fantastic Beasts 3 will be the last film in the franchise. As per We Got This Covered, the makers are planning to stop producing films in the league. Now the question is what replaces the film. If you remember the studio is developing a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film, possibly with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson back as Harry, Ron and Hermione.

If the report is to go by further, the plan is to replace Fantastic Beasts with Harry Potter And The Curse Child.

